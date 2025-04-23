Live
Private school offers Rs 1 crore to Class 10 student in Kadiri
A private educational institution has reportedly offered Rs1 crore to the father of a Class 10 student from Kadiri town in Sri Sathya Sai district, in an attempt to enrol the student and use his achievements to boost the school’s academic rankings and admissions.
Kadiri: A private educational institution has reportedly offered Rs1 crore to the father of a Class 10 student from Kadiri town in Sri Sathya Sai district, in an attempt to enrol the student and use his achievements to boost the school’s academic rankings and admissions. The father, however, refused the offer, demanding Rs1.5 crore instead. The incident has caused a stir in Kadiri, sparking public debate.
According to local sources, such offers have become increasingly common. Reputed private institutions are allegedly offering large sums to the families of high-performing students, aiming to claim credit for their exam successes in competitive tests like JEE and EAMCET. These students’ names and photos are then prominently displayed on hoardings and banners as part of the schools’ marketing efforts. Around 10 to 15 students from the Kadiri region are believed to be enrolled in this manner each year. Many families in the area, which relies heavily on agriculture, struggle financially and see education as their children’s path to a better future. Some private schools are taking advantage of this desperation.
One well-known institution is Viswabharathi Educational Institution in Gudivada, which admits students through competitive entrance exams and places them in categories like Academic, Foundation, Olympiad, and Deeksha. Reports suggest that schools collect information on top Class 10 students through local contacts and offer financial incentives to secure admissions. The recent Rs1 crore offer has reignited concerns about the commercialisation of education and the ethical implications of such recruitment tactics.