Private travel bus overturns at Ponugupadu, several injured

A serious road accident was narrowly averted in Ponugupadu, Firangipuram mandal, when a private travel bus from Rajasthan lost control and overturned while en route to Srisailam.

Witnesses reported that approximately 50 passengers were aboard the bus at the time of the incident, and thankfully, only ten individuals sustained minor injuries. Local authorities were alerted immediately, and police arrived at the scene to rescue the trapped passengers.

The injured were promptly taken to Narasaraopet Government Hospital for treatment. Both officials and local residents expressed relief that there were no fatalities resulting from the accident.

