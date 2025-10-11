Live
- CM Revanth Reddy emphasises on development of V-Hub and AI Hub in Hyderabad
- IMF loans leave Pak trapped in cycle of financing sans fixing amid discrepancies: Report
- Delhi to become capital of startups, skills & innovation: Minister Ashish Sood at DSEU’s foundation day
- Rishab Shetty is grateful for Suniel Shetty's 'love and support' for Kantara: Chapter 1
- 2nd Test: Solid turnout for India-WI clash in New Delhi, more fans expected to come on Sunday
- Elon Musk Criticizes OpenAI’s Shift from Non-Profit Roots
- Private travel bus overturns on Kovur National Highway, several injured
- Did not join party to contest 2025 Bihar Assembly polls: Actor-BJP leader Pawan Singh
- Organ donation should become mass movement: Guv Haribhau Bagade
- Seat-sharing talks still underway: Upendra Kushwaha dismisses 'rumours' of rift within NDA
Private travel bus overturns on Kovur National Highway, several injured
Highlights
A serious road accident occurred early on Saturday morning on the National Highway in Kovur, Nellore district, involving a private travel bus. The...
A serious road accident occurred early on Saturday morning on the National Highway in Kovur, Nellore district, involving a private travel bus. The bus, en route from Bhubaneswar to Bangalore, collided with a divider on a flyover, resulting in the vehicle overturning.
Four passengers, along with the driver, sustained serious injuries, while ten others suffered minor injuries. The injured were swiftly taken to Nellore Hospital for treatment.
Witnesses reported that excessive speed and the driver falling asleep were contributing factors to the accident. Local police arrived promptly at the scene to assist the victims and ensured the safe relocation of passengers to secure areas.
Next Story