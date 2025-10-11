Private travel bus overturns on Kovur National Highway, several injured

A serious road accident occurred early on Saturday morning on the National Highway in Kovur, Nellore district, involving a private travel bus. The bus, en route from Bhubaneswar to Bangalore, collided with a divider on a flyover, resulting in the vehicle overturning.

Four passengers, along with the driver, sustained serious injuries, while ten others suffered minor injuries. The injured were swiftly taken to Nellore Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses reported that excessive speed and the driver falling asleep were contributing factors to the accident. Local police arrived promptly at the scene to assist the victims and ensured the safe relocation of passengers to secure areas.