Probationary SIs told to work with dedication

Guntur: Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi urged the probationary Sub-Inspectors to work with dedication and commitment and get a good name and fame to the department. Probationary SIs met Tripathi at his office here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need to render better services to people. He said accountability is important in the department. Later, he handed over appointment orders to 53 probationary Sub-Inspectors. Twenty-two probationary SIs were allotted to Guntur district, 13 to Palnadu district, 10 to Bapatla district, four to Tirupati, three to Nellore and one was allotted to Prakasam district. Leave was sanctioned to probationary SIs till March 6. They will be sent to Greyhounds training from March 7.