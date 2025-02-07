  • Menu
Probe into suicide of Veda Pathasala student

Guntur: of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Andhra Pradesh Bathula Padmavathi has taken a serious interest in the recent suicide of a 16-year-old Vedic Studies student named Sai Siva Suraj at the Sri Venkateswara Veda Vignana Peetham Pathasala. Suraj was a fourth-year student, and the commission has initiated a suo moto inquiry into the incident.

During a surprise visit to the Veda Pathasala on Thursday, Padmavathi interacted directly with the students to gather information about the circumstances that may have led to Suraj’s tragic decision.

Currently, there are 147 students enrolled at the Sri Venkateswara Veda Vignana Peetham Pathasala.

Padmavathi also inspected the hostel’s cooking facilities and the food being provided to the students.

She expressed her frustration to the principal regarding the lack of cleanliness in the kitchen and instructed that a Swachh Bharat programme be conducted monthly on the hostel premises. Later, she held a review meeting regarding the Kotappakonda Tirunalu.

