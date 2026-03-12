Probe ordered into major fire on seed access road

Vijayawada: The state government has ordered an inquiry into the major fire accident on the Seed Access Road in Amaravati, directing officials to determine whether the incident was accidental or the result of a possible conspiracy.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha issued orders for a detailed investigation after the fire broke out along the road where utility pipelines had been laid as part of infrastructure works in the capital region. Officials said a forensic team has been dispatched to the site to examine the cause of the fire and collect evidence.

Preliminary information suggests that the blaze may have originated from a nearby electricity pole. Representatives of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which is involved in infrastructure works in the capital area, reportedly informed authorities that sparks or fire from the pole may have spread through dry grass and reached the PVC pipelines, triggering the blaze.

Eyewitnesses also told officials that flames were first seen near the electric pole before spreading along the pipelines. However, the exact cause has not yet been confirmed, prompting the government to order a formal inquiry.

Firefighting teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. A total of seven fire engines were deployed to control the flames. Director general of fire services K Venkata Ramana said the fire was eventually brought under control after intensive efforts by firefighters.

Officials explained that the pipelines damaged in the fire were part of infrastructure arrangements meant to provide multiple civic utilities along the Seed Access Road, including pipelines laid for various urban services in the capital region.