Probe points to explosion of over 400 mobiles illegally kept in luggage unit

Amaravati: Shocking details have emerged from investigations by forensic teams into Friday’s Kurnool bus fire mishap near Chinnatekur that claimed 19 lives.

Probe teams have concluded that the explosions of batteries of a consignment of mobile phones kept in the luggage cabin aggravated the blaze that engulfed the bus in no time.

Investigators confirmed that the fire began when the bus hit a two-wheeler, rupturing its fuel tank and sparking a blaze that spread to the luggage compartment. Inside the luggage unit, there were illegally placed parcels containing more than 400 mobile phones, whose lithium batteries exploded due to the extreme heat caused by the initial fire, setting off a chain reaction that aggravated the blaze.

Hence, passengers seated directly above the luggage cabin had no time to escape with the flames engulfing that part of the bus instantly. The plastic and lithium in the phones acted like accelerants. The probe team found that the emergency exit door failed to open, worsening the tragedy.

Officials confirmed that the bus was illegally carrying commercial cargo in violation of transport regulations, according to which only personal luggage is allowed in passenger coaches. The practice, common among private operators, significantly increases fire risk. Police have arrested driver Miriyala Lakshmaiah, who had jumped out of the front window and fled moments after the explosion. Investigators found that Lakshmaiah held a forged heavy vehicle licence obtained with fake educational certificates. Although he had studied only up to 5th class, he used a fake 10th class certificate to qualify for a commercial licence before joining Vemuri Travels.

Police confirmed that the bike accident and the bus fire were linked incidents. Shivshankar and Erriswamy, who were on the motorcycle, had first hit a roadside railing. Shivshankar died on the spot, while Erriswamy sustained minor injuries. The fallen bike was then struck and dragged by the bus, igniting the fire.

Investigations exposed widespread violations under the nose of regulatory authorities by Vemuri Kaveri Travels. The bus, registered as a 43-seater vehicle, was illegally modified into a sleeper coach to evade taxes.

Records show that Telangana-based Hebron Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. purchased the bus in 2018 and operated it until 2023 before selling it to Vemuri Vinod Kumar, who re-registered it in Diu–Daman to take advantage of lower tax rates there.

The bus underwent fitness certification in Rayagada, Odisha, where authorities clearly recorded its seating configuration. Despite this, Kaveri Travels converted it into a sleeper coach and continued operations on the Hyderabad–Chennai–Bengaluru–Visakhapatnam routes under a tourist permit.

Officials said the operator paid just Rs 450 per seat as tax under the Diu–Daman registration, compared with Rs 12,000 per sleeper berth in Andhra Pradesh. “Cross-state registration and illegal modification to cut costs have now cost 19 lives. Authorities are now probing how the bus could operate despite the clear mismatch between permit type and vehicle configuration. The Transport and Police Departments are expected to launch a wider inquiry into illegal re-registrations and forged fitness certificates used by several private tour operators.