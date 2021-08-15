  • Menu
Proddaturu: 200 YSRCP activists join TDP

Proddaturu: As many as 200 YSR Congress functionaries from Proddaturu constituency have joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of party's Proddaturu constituency in-charge Dr G Praveen Kumar Reddy on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Kumar Reddy said that people in the State were earlier happy under the rule of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

But they have been facing problems ever since Y S Jagan Mohan took over the reins of power.

TDP Proddaturu town in-charge E V Subba Reddy, party Kadapa Parliament official spokesman T Dastagiri, party leaders Y Subba Reddy, N Nagaraju, K Bharath Kumar Reddy, V Arun Kumar Yadav and others were present.

