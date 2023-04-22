Promoting 'Swasth Bharat' Thru HWCS: Anakapalli bags national award

Anakapalli: After carving out of erstwhile Visakhapatnam district, Anakapalli turned out to be a bigger district geographically.

Post the district rejig exercise, Anakapalli district has been adjudged as the best performing district in promoting 'Swasth Bharat' through Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs). As far as Health and Wellness Centres are concerned, the district has been leading the way in achieving prompt and efficient service delivery through comprehensive health coverage of population and right interventions at the right time, reducing dependency on tertiary hospitals.

The district has 576 HWCs, including 45 primary health centres, nine urban health centres and 522 health sub centres. So far, 75,698 persons screened for hypertension and 99 percent screened for diabetes in Anakapalli through HWCs. As many as 87 HWCs conducted at least 10 wellness sessions per month. Moreover, 34,596 persons tested for anaemia. Of them, 7 percent have been treated and recovered. Meanwhile, the district registered 13,920 institutional deliveries which turned out to be 100 percent. These form a part of some of the milestones achieved.

Prevention and proactive action have been taken on tackling invisible hunger and malnutrition due to access as well as lifestyle choices. With the database of individuals' health profile –scientific analysis could lead to better service delivery and disease prevention. Even in rolling out the family doctor concept, the district stood out in terms of organising targeted approach programmes to achieve sustainable development goals. Also, the availability of healthcare system at HWCs for the benefit of the rural population at doorstep has been implemented. Meanwhile, the family doctor concept has been successfully implemented in 424 HWC-SHC in Anakapalli. 105 types of medicines and 14 types of diagnostics are available at the HWC-SHC.

Besides, the focus is on schools for correction of anaemia by engaging health ambassadors in each school and hostel. App-based service delivery monitoring through ANMs and medical officers through consistent rhythms app will be followed by Headmaster of the schools. To keep a further check, the district has launched identification and targeted interventions in high-risk children and communities.

On Friday, District Collector Ravi Subash Pattanshetti received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.