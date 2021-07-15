Proper drainage, waste management system need of hour in Anantapur

Anantapur: A strict law must be made for new colonies to make sure they have good water drainage system in place. A good waste management system along with proper drainage systems can make roads free from accumulation of rainwater and prevent the accidents.

Hence, the onus lies on the municipal authorities to make sure that they make all arrangements before hand and deploy ample staff to locations, where the severity of risk is high. They must affirm the cleaning of sewer pipes. Nevertheless, the people, especially the labour class, must be made aware of keeping the roads litter-free and clean to ensure that sewers do not choke. Another possible reason for blocking of sewerage sieves is the increasing use of plastic bags. The authorities should sensitise people against its use. They must employ cleaning staff and provide sewerage cleaning equipment.

"The city's inability to bear heavy downpours exposes the failure of civic body to improve its drainage system and political system that has allowed unbridled development which affected the region's natural capacity to absorb heavy rainfall," said Dr M Suresh Babu, president, Residential Welfare Association.

Lack of political will, poor governance and unplanned development at the cost of Anantapur were responsible for this, he added.

Heavy traffic on the roads, dysfunctional traffic lights, irregular parking of vehicles in Kamalanagar, DCMS Road, Oldtown cause lot of inconvenience. Traffic police have to regularly visit Kamalanagar, Raju Road, DCMS Road and Oldtown in peak hours to regulate traffic. "The irony is that the police are focusing more on challaning people for not wearing the face mask. The situation is going to be grimmer in the future once traffic volume increases on roads," said M Suresh Babu.

B Nagendra Prasad, another resident told The Hans India that at present the regulation of traffic was the least concern of police department officials, who worked as frontline warriors in the pandemic period. However, chaotic conditions at the junctions could be dangerous for commuters and cops should at least get the traffic lights repaired. We should not forget the road safety measures and obey traffic signals. The police should at least get the traffic signal lights repaired so that no life is lost in a road accident. The CC cameras and traffic lights are not working since inception. If there is snag, the municipal authorities or traffic police should get it rectified soon.

There will be at least 5,000 visitors to the town from nearby villages. Students often come to Anantapur for coaching, university work, admission and attending common entrance tests. Open defecation is common in Dharmavaram Road starting from Sulabh Complex to Sanghamesh Circle. Commuters are unable to bear the terrible foul smell coming on the road and Maruva Vanka Canal. Municipality has to construct boundary wall and paint with deities or plant trees on the canal bank and maintenance is given to private shop owners. There is not even a single toilet for urinals, he said.