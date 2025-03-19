Property owners, business establishments asked to pay taxes on time

Kurnool: The Kurnool Municipal Corporation has warned that commercial shops will be sealed and household drinking water connections will be cut off if property tax, water charges and trade licence fee are not paid promptly.

Additional Municipal Commissioner RGV Krishna issued this warning to property owners and business establishments.

As part of the strict tax collection drive, the municipal authorities staged a peaceful protest with banners and placards at Srichakra Hospital, near Chennamma Circle, on Tuesday. The hospital reportedly owes Rs 6.58 lakh in pending property tax to the municipal corporation and has been delaying payment.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner Krishna emphasised that all property and business owners must fulfill their tax obligations in a timely manner. He stated that municipal services, including infrastructure development, depend on the revenue collected through taxes. He warned that if the dues are not cleared immediately, the authorities will take strict action without issuing further notices - shops will be sealed, and water connections to residential properties will be disconnected.

Krishna urged all defaulters, including property tax and water charge defaulters and commercial shop owners with pending trade licence fees, to clear their dues at the earliest. He stated that the corporation has implemented a firm action plan to ensure 100% tax collection and will deal strictly with persistent defaulters. He appealed to the public to pay their taxes on time and contribute to the city’s development.

Officials present at the event included revenue officer Junaid, revenue inspectors G M Srikanth, secretariat administrators and other municipal staff.