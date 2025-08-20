Proposal for construction of bunds with Rs 280 cr

Vizianagaram: In the aftermath of the recent heavy rains across the district, district collector Dr BR Ambedkar conducted a whirlwind tour of the Nagavali river basin on Tuesday. He visited several villages in Vangara, Santakaviti, and Regidi mandals to assess crop conditions and the situation in habitations located along the river.

The collector also inspected the Madduvalasa reservoir and announced that a proposal has been sent to the government for the construction of 28 bunds at an estimated cost of Rs 280 crore to prevent flooding. At Bodduvalasa village in Regidi mandal, the collector examined the Nagavali river and reviewed the functioning of the pump house that supplies drinking water to surrounding villages. He closely monitored the river’s flow intensity.

In Santakaviti mandal, he inspected the river at KR Puram, observed submerged agricultural fields, and interacted with local farmers to learn about their problems. He questioned agriculture officials about fertiliser supply and assured villagers that a retaining wall would be constructed for protection and a road would be sanctioned for Rangarayapuram village.

During his visit to Madduvalasa reservoir in Vangara mandal, the collector enquired about inflows and water releases. He instructed officials to spray preventive chemicals to eradicate horse-fly larvae accumulated in the reservoir. He further directed that precautionary measures be taken to ensure fishermen do not enter the river downstream when reservoir gates are lifted for water release.

Cheepurupalli in-charge RDO Aashayya, Irrigation SE Sudhakar Babu, and DWMA PD Sharada Devi accompanied the Collector during the inspection.