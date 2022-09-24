Protests erupt after murder of YSRCP leader in Singarayakonda

Singarayakonda: High tension prevailed in Singarayakonda on Friday after YSRCP leader Pasupuleti Ravi Teja was allegedly murdered on Thursday night. As many as 200 people staged a protest, demanding to arrest the accused immediately. They torched the lorry that was used to kill the YSRCP leader and Chalivendram beside the police station. They took away a few items from nearby shops and burnt them on the road.

Police dispersed the protestors and doused the fire. CI Lakshman, SI Feroz Fatima and other police personnel prevented the protestors, who tried to destroy shops on the main road. Darsi DSP Narayana Swamy Reddy deployed special force from Ongole to maintain law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the victim's family members brought Ravi Teja's body from Kandukuru government hospital to the police station on Friday afternoon. They demanded the police to arrest the accused immediately.

After police gave assurance of nabbing the culprits, the protestors took the body and performed final rites at Mulaguntapadu village.

Section 144 is imposed in Singarayakonda and Mulaguntapadu villages. SP Malika Gard said that the murder took place due to old rivalry.

Meanwhile, deceased mother Madhavi alleged that the police delayed registering the case even after they complained along with the names of the culprits. She further alleged that the police pressurized them to remove the name of DSP relative in their complaint. She said that Kartik and Ajay had attacked them several times earlier after they won the mandal parishad elections and now they killed her son.