Proud to work under CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, says Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that he was proud to work in the YSRCP government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing the gathering on the occasion of distributing increased pensions to the beneficiaries at YSR Stadium here on Tuesday, he said that earlier aged people used to wait for years to get a monthly pension sanctioned for them.

He said during Praja Sankalpa Yatra (PSR), YS jagan Mohan Reddy noticed the plight of the aged and assured them that he would provide pension to all eligible without any restrictions and hike it to Rs 3,000 in a phased manner. "Hiking pensions was a burden on the government but the Chief Minister was committed to fulfilling his promise and extending a helping hand to the poor."

Alleging that development was totally ignored during the previous TDP regime, the Deputy Chief Mnister said that the YSRCP government was ensuring the progress of all sections of people. Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu said that the government was providing more that 8,500 pensions in te city.

He said that the government would construct around 26,000 houses in Kadapa city. KMC Commissioner Ranga Swamy, Deputy Mayors Nityananda Reddy, Muntaz Begam and others were present.