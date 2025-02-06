‘Provide daily employment for 1 lakh people in Kurnool dist’

Kurnool : District Collector P Ranjit Basha has instructed APDs, MPDOs, and APOs to ensure employment for one lakh people every day under Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme.

On Wednesday, the Collector conducted a teleconference with APDs, MPDOs, and APOs to review the progress of employment guarantee works. He addressed the officials, who were lagging in providing employment opportunities.

During the meeting, Ranjit emphasised that necessary steps should be taken to provide employment to all those in need under the scheme. He noted that currently, 63 per cent of the work target has been met, which is insufficient, and stressed the need to exceed the set goals. He directed officials to ensure employment for one lakh people daily and mandated that every village panchayat must have ongoing work.

Additionally, the Collector ordered that each family should receive 100 days of employment, and the average wage should be more than Rs 290. He instructed the officials to conduct village meetings to spread awareness among laborers and to upload photos of these meetings in the group. He expressed dissatisfaction that only a few officials were posting photos and directed the DWAMA PD to submit details of those, who failed to do so.

The district average employment provision stands at 63 per cent, but mandals such as Peddakaduburu, Devanakonda, Mantralayam, Kalluru, Kodumur, Pattikonda, Nandavaram, Kautalam, and Krishnagiri are below this average. The Collector urged MPDOs and APOs concerned to improve employment opportunities in these areas.

Expressing dissatisfaction with Devanakonda mandal, where migration is high, Collector Ranjit noted that there were no visible efforts to conduct village meetings. He warned that employment must be provided in every village panchayat without fail, and if any panchayat fails to provide work, strict action will be taken against the respective APD, MPDO, and APO. The DWAMA PD was instructed to submit details of panchayats that did not provide employment. The Collector stressed that no reports of labor migration due to lack of work should surface.

C Belagal and Gudur mandals have been leading in providing workdays, while Veldurthi, Orvakal, Adoni, Krishnagiri, Nandavaram, Kosigi, Emmiganur, and Peddakaduburu mandals need to increase their workdays. The Collector directed officials to take systematic action to enhance employment days and ensure that every family gets 100 days of work. He also ordered special attention to families that have completed 90 or 85 man-days to ensure they reach the full quota.

Regarding the construction of Mini Gokulams, the Collector noted delays in Adoni and Kurnool. He instructed officials to complete these constructions by the end of February.

The teleconference was attended by DWAMA PD Venkataramaiah, MPDOs, APDs, APOs, and other officials from all mandals.