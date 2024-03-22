Provide facilities at exam evaluation centres: UTF

Kadapa: United Teachers Federation (UTF) has urged District Education Officer M Anuradha to ensure adequate facilities for teachers participating in 10th class evaluation duties, here on Thursday. They stressed the need to provide facilities and exemptions to teachers, particularly for those aged above 58 years, pregnant women, mothers of young children, disabled individuals and those suffering from chronic diseases.

They called for improved accommodation facilities, provision of drinking water and buttermilk, installation of sufficient fans and coolers and arrangement of water canopies to bear summer heat. They also sought to deploy medical staff on-site to address sun stroke.

Also, UTF members highlighted the issue of delayed remuneration, stating that some teachers had not received full payment for their evaluation duties from previous year. They requested prompt payment of past remuneration alongside timely payment for current duties.

The DEO assured to provide adequate facilities at the evaluation centers and assured action on the matter of remuneration.

UTF district co-president Y Ravikumar, Vontimitta mandal president G Gopinath, Chinthakommadinne mandal general secretary B Chandrasekhar, senior leaders P Chandrasekhar, Y Suresh and others were present.