  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Provide jobs to displaced families: MLC Madhav

BJP MLC PVN Madhav with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant CMD Atul Bhatt in Visakhapatnam on Monday
x

BJP MLC PVN Madhav with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant CMD Atul Bhatt in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Highlights

BJP MLC PVN Madhav and Gajuwaka constituency co-ordinator Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao met Visakhapatnam Steel Plant chairman and managing director (CMD) Atul Bhatt here on Monday.

Visakhapatnam: BJP MLC PVN Madhav and Gajuwaka constituency co-ordinator Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao met Visakhapatnam Steel Plant chairman and managing director (CMD) Atul Bhatt here on Monday.

The MLC urged the CMD to provide job opportunities for the displaced families and accelerate the promotions of the employees. Guturu Shankara Rao, Nageswara Rao, Srirama Murthy and others participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X