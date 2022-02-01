Provide jobs to displaced families: MLC Madhav

Visakhapatnam: BJP MLC PVN Madhav and Gajuwaka constituency co-ordinator Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao met Visakhapatnam Steel Plant chairman and managing director (CMD) Atul Bhatt here on Monday.

The MLC urged the CMD to provide job opportunities for the displaced families and accelerate the promotions of the employees. Guturu Shankara Rao, Nageswara Rao, Srirama Murthy and others participated in the programme.