Provide minimum time scale, demand outsourced employees

Vijayawada: APJAC Amaravati leaders and the Andhra Pradesh Contract and Outsourced Employees Association (APCOEA) demanded that the government implement the minimum time scale to the outsourced employees working in various government departments and concede their other demands.

The leaders of the JAC and APCOEA said the outsourced employees were being deprived of welfare schemes like Amma Vodi and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and asked the government to implement the schemes to the outsourced employees also. Andhra Pradesh Outsourced Employees Association first State conference was held at the Gymkhana Grounds here on Sunday.

Several thousand outsourced employees working in various State government departments attended the meeting and demanded the government to resolve their long pending problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the APJAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general Palisetti Damodara Rao said the State government formed APCOS and saved the contract and outsourced employees from the clutches of the brokers and private agencies.

They said outsourced employees had been working for the last 25 years in the State and demanded the government implement the minimum time scale to them similar to the contract employees. They reminded that the outsourced employees had been working with dedication and discipline for many years for minimum wages and asked the government to implement the HR policy which is implemented to the employees working in SERP and MPMA.

Venkateswarlu and Damodara Rao have lamented that the State government is not implementing the welfare schemes like Amma vodi and Jagananna Vidya Deevena, housing etc for the outsourced employees.

The Outsourced Employees Association has elected K Suman as the president of the association and Allam Suresh as the general secretary. The AP Contract and Outsourced Employees Association is affiliated to APJAC, Amaravati.

Andhra Pradesh Planning Board vice-president and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu has said that the YSRCP government has formed the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced services (APCOS) and eradicated the middlemen and private agencies in recruitment of jobs. He said it gives protection to the employees. He assured the employees that he would take the problems of the employees to the notice of the Cabinet Sub-Committee and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and try to resolve them.

The newly-elected association president K Suman and general secretary Allam Suresh have demanded that the government resolve their issues and thanked MLA Malladi Vishnu.

Representatives of the association from 26 districts attended the first State conference in Vijayawada on Sunday and strongly raised their voice demanding the government to implement minimum time scale and welfare schemes.