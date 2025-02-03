PRSI holds session on Union Budget proposals

Tirupati: Tirupati chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) organised a meeting to discuss Union Budget 2025.

The event was attended by SVIMS Chief Accounts Officer Gopi Devarakonda, chartered accountant V Bhagya Teja, PRSI members, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

Speaking on the budget proposals, Gopi Devarakonda, said, “The Cen-tral government has introduced a budget aimed at increasing India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and transforming the country into a developed nation. The budget focuses on rural development, agricul-ture and manufacturing, which are crucial for the country’s growth”.

He emphasised that the budget has introduced several tax reforms, including changes in income tax slabs, to promote economic growth. “The government has also announced several initiatives to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and job creation”, he added.

Chartered accountant V Bhagya Teja analysed the budget from a middle-class perspective. “The budget is beneficial for the middle class, as it provides relief in income tax and promotes affordable housing,” he said.

PRSI Tirupati chapter chairman K Srinivasarao, Secretary Dudyala Chandramohan, Treasurer Prof Chakravarty Raghavan, Executive Members RCK.Raju, Madhusudan, Rajesh and others were present.