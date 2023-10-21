PSLV productionisation reaches key milestone

Tirupati: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a noteworthy milestone on Friday in its bid to have the industry manufacture the highly successful Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The propellant components for the solid motors were transported to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota for the maiden flight of the industry-produced PSLV N1.

The Department of Space (DOS), through its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), had in September last year placed a Rs 860 crore order with a consortium of L&T and HAL to build five PSLVs towards productionisation of the third generation launch vehicle of India.

As part of the initial phase of producing solid motors for the inaugural PSLV N1 launch, the consortium delivered the essential propellant ingredients at SDSC-SHAR in Sriharikota on Friday.

It may be recalled that the major business areas of NSIL include the production of PSLV and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) through industry and production and marketing of space-based services. These include launch services and space-based applications and it will also provide consultancy services. The material acceptance documents were formally handed over by the Vice President and Head of Aerospace at L&T Defence, along with the Deputy General Manager from HAL, to the Director of SDSC-SHAR A Rajarajan.