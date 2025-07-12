Public outcry over smart meters in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Residentsof Ambedkar Colony in 31st Division are expressing strong opposition and distress over the alleged arbitrary installation of smart meters on their houses without their consent. The issue escalated when electricity officials reportedly cut power lines to homes that refused new meters, leading to a protest by local residents and the Communist Party of India -Marxist (CPM).

Residents Mulakalapalli Joseph, Ch Krishna Rao, Kalavati, and Kiran Kumar recounted how they blocked the installation of smart meters, only to have electricity personnel climb poles and cut their household power connection wires. When the staff attempted to remove old meters, residents resisted, with officials reportedly claiming they were acting under orders.

The CPM has joined local residents in Ambedkar Colony to protest against the new smart meters and rising electricity charges. Speaking at the demonstration, CPM central city committee member M Baburao stated that under the current coalition government, electricity bills have not decreased.

He condemned the electricity officials for ‘deceptively’ telling residents that their old meters needed repair and then replacing them with smart meters without proper consent. “When CPM leaders, along with local residents, strongly questioned the electricity staff who tried to leave after cutting the wires, they stated they were under orders to cut them,” Baburao explained. He immediately brought the matter to the attention of CPM central city secretary Bhupathi Ramana Rao, who then contacted higher officials. This intervention led to the power lines being reconnected.

Baburao demanded that electricity officials provide a clear explanation to the public regarding the necessity of forcibly installing smart meters. He urged all citizens to be vigilant, warning that smart meters are being installed ‘stealthily’ when people are not home.

CPM 31st division secretary G Nagaraju, along with party leaders G Moti, Kiran Kumar, Ch Krishna Rao, former Ambedkar Colony secretary M Baburao, S Prasad, Manimma, Vimala, Kalavati, and other residents participated.