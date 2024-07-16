Public Problem Solving Forum Resumes in Gannavaram Constituency

The public problem solving forum organized every Monday has resumed in Gannavaram Constituency. The program, initiated by local legislators and Yarlagadda Venkatarao District Collector D.K. Balaji, took place at the YM convention hall in Gannavaram. Yarlagadda Venkatarao emphasized the need for a more ambitious implementation of the program with increased accountability.

Under the supervision of Gannavaram Constituency Legislators and Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the forum aims to address and resolve grievances in a systematic manner, rather than allowing them to persist. People from the community have been encouraged to participate in this program by submitting their problems and complaints.

The program is being overseen by Krishna District Collector D.K. Balaji, who is working closely with local authorities to ensure that the forum is effective in addressing the needs of the community. With the support and collaboration of various stakeholders, the public problem solving forum in Gannavaram Constituency is off to a promising start in its mission to serve the people.