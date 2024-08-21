Purandeshwari launches BJP Membership Registration Program in Vijayawada

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its membership registration program in the city on Wednesday morning, accompanied by an awareness meeting organized by the state unit. The event saw the participation of AP BJP chief Daggubati Purandeshwari, who emphasized the importance of this initiative in the broader context of national and state development.

During her address, Purandeshwari highlighted that the membership registration is not just a program but a responsibility towards the party's commitment to progress. She stated, “Everyone has a role to play in the development of our country and state.”

Purandeshwari reflected on the party's origins, noting that the BJP was founded to counter Western ideologies. She pointed out that the party has maintained a consistent theoretical framework and activist approach since its inception in 1984, when it had only two members in the Parliament House. Today, she asserted, the BJP continues to strive for the nation's development while adhering to the values of Indian culture.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP's guiding principle of "Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas" is being actively pursued, according to Purandeshwari. She emphasized that the BJP government will continue to prioritize development, aiming to uplift states—even those where the party may not currently hold power.

Purandeshwari also acknowledged the pivotal role of BJP workers, commending their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic when they remained close to the community and provided essential services. She noted that there are now 3.7 million members in the state, and under Modi's leadership, India has risen to become the fifth-largest economy globally.

She concluded by expressing optimism for the future, stating that if India becomes the third-largest economic power, the BJP will enhance its efforts to support the poor through various welfare schemes.