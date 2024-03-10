Purandeshwari Launches Campaign Vehicles, to seek suggestions for manifesto

Andhra Pradesh BJP President, Purandeshwari, inaugurated the party's campaign chariots, marking the commencement of an active electoral drive. During the event, she revealed plans for conducting opinion collection to shape the party's manifesto. Purandeshwari announced the setup of two collection boxes to gather public feedback on expectations from both the central and state governments, emphasizing the importance of citizen input in policy formulation.

Manifesto chariots are slated to be dispatched to nine districts as part of the outreach initiative aimed at engaging with diverse communities and incorporating their perspectives into the party's agenda. Purandeshwari also hinted at forthcoming decisions on potential alliances, indicating that the national leadership will play a pivotal role in alliance determinations.

Expressing satisfaction over the finalized alliance with the TDP-Jana Sena parties, Purandeshwari underscored the significance of collaborative efforts in navigating the political landscape effectively. She anticipated clarity within the next two days regarding seat allocations and the strategic distribution of responsibilities among the allied parties.

In a reflective statement, Purandeshwari highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration in addressing the prevailing challenges and fostering a cohesive approach to combat the existing disorder in Andhra Pradesh. Drawing parallels to the tale of the squirrel aiding Lord Rama in building the bridge, she emphasized the collective effort required from all stakeholders, including disciplined activists, to bring about positive change and restore stability in the region.