Purandeswari Calls for Mandatory Safety Audits Across Andhra Pradesh Industries

Visakhapatnam: The city of Visakhapatnam has been experiencing a troubling rise in industrial accidents, raising serious concerns about workplace safety. In response to these frequent incidents, Purandeswari has pushed for the urgent need for mandatory safety audits across all industries in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Purandeswari spoke about the increasing frequency of accidents in Visakhapatnam, noting that these incidents are a cause for alarm. "The safety of workers should be a top priority. Given the alarming rate of accidents in Visakhapatnam, it is imperative that the government implements mandatory safety audits for all industries across the state," she said.

Her call for action follows a number of serious accidents in the region, which have sparked concerns about whether current safety measures are enough. By pushing for these audits, Purandeswari hopes to improve safety standards and prevent future accidents.

The Andhra Pradesh government now faces pressure to address these issues and consider making safety audits a requirement for all industries.