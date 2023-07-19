Purandeswari has no knowledge on state's financial condition: Gudivada Amarnath

Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath has responded to comments made by AP BJP President Purandeshwari, stating that she is not aware of the financial condition of the AP government. Minister Amarnath clarified that the government is committed to spending funds as needed by the people, and every rupee brought in by the state government will be accounted for.

The minister emphasized his accountability to the people and stated that any debts incurred are for the development of the state and public welfare. He questioned Purandeshwari why she could not question over the loans taken during Chandrababu's tenure and why she did not raise similar concerns during latter's regime.

Minister Amarnath suggested that it would be more appropriate for the BJP to address the previous government's debts. He also questioned Purandeshwari's ignorance of fund misappropriation during the TDP regime and advised her to speak about it.

Earlier, BJP state president Daggubati purandeswari has questioned how the state government would repay loans interest. She alleged the government is taking huge amounts of loans and asked how it will repay interest. She questioned how the government administration would run when government pays its revenue for interest and loan repayments. She said the BJP would take to the notice of union government on the economic policies of the state government and questioned what the state government did with loans and alleged the govt failed to construct houses and used sanctioned funds to various corporations.