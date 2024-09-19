Purandeswari responds to Jamili elections, says it is for interrupted development

Daggubati Purandeswari, the president of the Andhra Pradesh BJP and a sitting Member of Parliament, voiced her strong support for the implementation of Jamili elections, asserting that they are essential for the uninterrupted development of the nation.

On Thursday, Purandeswari stressed the importance of a constitutional amendment in Parliament to facilitate simultaneous elections, which she believes will contribute significantly to the country's growth. She stated that local elections are anticipated to occur within 100 days of the national Parliament and Assembly elections, emphasizing the critical role of conducting elections together.

"Jamili elections are pivotal for fostering growth," Purandeshwari stated, expressing optimism about the upcoming electoral process. She also called on the Congress party to prioritize the country's broader interests in their discussions surrounding Jamili elections.

Additionally, Purandeshwari criticized Congress leaders for their recent statements made abroad, claiming such remarks undermine the dignity of the nation. She urged them to uphold national honor in their public discourse and actions.