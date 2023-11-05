Purandeswari should know facts before levelling allegations; Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy accused Purandeswari of acting at the behest of Telugu Desam Party despite being the president of BJP for Andhra Pradesh unit. He said that it is not a problem if she speaks on behalf of Chandrababu, but asked her to ensure that she has the correct facts before speaking. He stated that all the distilleries in the state were approved by Chandrababu, and suggested that Purandheswari should discuss the matter with him.

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated electricity sub-stations in Vijayawada East constituency, highlighting the development projects worth Rs.40 crores that have been undertaken in the constituency. He asked the people to support East Constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash. MLC Talashila Raghuram, Mayor Bhagyalakshmi, and others were present at the program.

There has been war of words going on between the YSRCP party leaders and BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari over various issues. While the former union minister wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India against Vijayasai Reddy the latter has levelled allegations against Purandeswari through his Twitter handle. He said that she is acting at behest of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.