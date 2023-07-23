Purandeswari starts state tour from Proddatur, criticises govt. of neglecting development

Andhra Pradesh BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari has expressed her disappointment with the state government's alleged neglect of development, despite the support provided by the central government. She specifically pointed out the failure to utilize the Rayalaseema projects, which have abundant water resources.



Purandheswari began her state tour from Rayalaseema after assuming the role of party president. She attended the Rayalaseema zonal level meeting held in Proddatur in YSR district, where she gave directions to party leaders.

Former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy, Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh, former minister Adinarayana Reddy, and other party leaders were also present at the Seema zonal level meeting held in Royal County.

Purandheswari mentioned that her father, NTR, had also initiated his election campaign from Rayalaseema, and she expressed her happiness in commencing her state tour from the same region.

Meanwhile, the state BJP president responded to the Byreddy Rajashekhar Reddy remarks against Nitin Gadkari and stated that the latter is not in BJP and opined his daughter Shabari is in BJP. She said instead of criticising, Byreddy should write a letter to Gadkari.