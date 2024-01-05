Purnakumbha Awards to Telugu eminent persons

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice B Krishna Mohan said that all those who served the Telugu nation are blessed and today's generation should follow in their footsteps. He said that it is admirable to remember the services rendered by the ancestors to the Telugu nation and honor their descendants. Under the joint auspices of Andhra Saraswata Parishad and Chaitanya Institutions, the Purnakumbha awards ceremony was held on Friday night as part of the International Telugu Mahasabhalu held at Rajamahendravaram.

Justice B Krishna Mohan, who participated as the chief guest, urged everyone to work together for the all-round development of the state.

Former Vice Chairman of the Legislative Council, Mandali Buddha Prasad said that we should not forget that we are the heirs of the Telugu nation with a great history and we have the responsibility to pass on this heritage to future generations.

He opined that all primary education should be conducted in Telugu. He said that he was not at all against English. Film writer and actor Tanikella Bharani said that it is admirable to bring the descendants of many Telugu greats to the same stage and give awards.

Purna Kumbha awards were presented to the heirs of eminent persons in various fields and eminent persons serving in various fields by Justice Krishna Mohan, Litereti Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Acharya Kolkaluri Inak, AP Fibernet Corporation Chairman Gowtham Reddy and others.

The descendants of Tarigonda Vengamamba, Poetess Molla, Tikkana Somayaji, Dokka Seethamma, Paravastu Chinnaya Suri, Gurram Joshua, Madhunapantula Satyanarayana Sastri, Peddinti Dikshit Dasu, Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao and others received awards. Viswanadha Gopalakrishna Shastri, Datla Buchi Venkata Pathi Raju, Jit Mohan Mitra, Errapragada Ramakrishna, Kuchibotla Anand, Rasaraju, Tanikella Bharani and others received awards.