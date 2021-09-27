Pydithalli festival to be held under strict Covid norms

Vizianagaram: The district administration has planned to organise the Pydithalli festival and Sirimanu Utsav following the strict Covid norms.



Usually, thousands of devotees from various parts of district will attend the programme. Tolellu Utsavam(Annadanam) will be held on October 18 and Sirimanu Utsav will be held on October 19. On Sunday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana and Collector A Suryakumari, MLAs K Veerabhadra Swamy, B Appalanaidu and others participated in a review meeting to elicit opinions from political parties on the festival. Botcha suggested the officials to conduct the event under strict Covid norms. "We should be cautious about the Covid and everybody should know that the Union government has cancelled several mass gathering events in view of Covid.

Even Tirupati Brahmotsavams and Dasara also would be conducted under strict restrictions," he said. He also reminded the situation in Kerala after conducting Onam festival in a grand way and alerted the officials to not to allow such unwanted situation here.

M Deepika Patil, ZP Chairman, Chinna Srinu and others participated in the programme.