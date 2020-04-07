Quarantine facilities in Chittoor dist draw applause

Tirupati: Amidst reports on social as well as mainstream media of people fleeing the quarantine centres unable to bear with unhygienic conditions in some parts of the state and country, in Chittoor district, the situation is different. There are 15 government quarantine centres across the district in which about 535 persons have been under quarantine as on date and another 15 were discharged after the required period is over. The untiring efforts of officials are not going in vain with the discharged persons praising the their services.



An youth from Allagadda in Kurnool district has successfully completed his 14-day quarantine period at TTD's Sri Padmavati Nilayam in Tirupati much to his satisfaction. He was in all praise for the district officials who have provided every facility and took even minute care of the people quarantined there.

Knowing the details of his travel history that he returned from high risk area, local village volunteer and Asha worker had asked him to go to Ruia Hospital to consult doctors. He followed the advice and approached the doctors at Ruia who suggested him to be under quarantine at Padmavati Nilayam for further observation.

In a selfie video, he said that at that facility, he was given a good room with all facilities. The officials posted there to look after the needs of the quarantined persons have taken care of them well and provided good and hygienic food. They even provided mineral water for drinking and sanitisers for hand wash, etc.,

While thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandragiri MLA C Bhaskar Reddy along with the officials at Padmavati Nilayam, he advised the people who have travel history to high risk areas to come forward voluntarily to undergo Covid-19 tests to rule out the disease. Saying that he was absolutely safe now, he appealed everyone to stay home and stay safe.

Meanwhile, those who got stuck at various places due to lockdown are also feeling cheerful. Two youngsters from Mumbai are stranded in Tirupati for more than 10 days. They came here on some work related to their company and have been placed at Govindaraja Swamy choultries in the city. Though it is a problem for them to be away from home for so many days, they expressed satisfaction that have been looked after well.

"The authorities are very much helpful and taking care of everything. TTD has been providing good, hygienic food and maintaining cleanliness everywhere. Masks, sanitisers etc., are also provided as per requirement and the officials are very helpful. We have been feeling at home," they said.