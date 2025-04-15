Quota in private sector a tribute to Ambedkar: CPM

Vijayawada: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao stated that social development, as envisioned by Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, can be achieved only by providing reservations in the private sector. Inspired by Ambedkar, he announced that the CPM would organise large-scale protests to eradicate untouchability and social inequalities and to implement reservations in the private sector. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, he paid tributes by garlanding Ambedkar’s statue at Smriti Vanam. During the event, slogans were raised demanding that the government take responsibility for maintaining Smriti Vanam, allocate funds for it, and withdraw the decision to hand it over to private individuals under the PPP model.

He questioned how governments can dictate what should or should not be said at Smriti Vanam, a place meant for people to express their opinions freely. He urged the government to reconsider its decision and develop Smriti Vanam as a platform for securing people’s rights.

CPM State Executive Committee member V Venkateswarlu stated that while Ambedkar wanted the nation’s wealth to be nationalised, today’s rulers are privatising it.CPM State Committee member Andra Malyadri presided. Leaders K Sridevi, B Ramana, CPM State Executive Committee members Y Venkateswara Rao, K Prabhakar Reddy, Vijayawada Corporation CPM Floor leader Boyi Satyababu, and leaders M Haribabu, Gundimeda Kranti Kumar, and J Nataraju participated.