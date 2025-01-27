R-Day celebrated with patriotic fervour

Ongole: Naresh NandamThe district administration, political parties, public organisations, and educational institu-tions celebrated the 76th Republic Day with patriotic fervour in the Prakasam district on Sunday.

The district collector A Thameem Ansariya unfurled the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds here and reviewed the ceremonial parade along with the SP AR Damodar. Speaking on the occasion, she explained that as part of the ‘Swarna Andhra Vision 2047’, they target-ed a 15 per cent growth rate over the next five years, with key focus areas including poverty eradication, infrastructure development, resource management, and improving quality of life. She emphasised her initiative ‘Bangaru Balyam,’ a flagship programme targeting chil-dren under 18 years old with goals to provide nutritional support, ensure quality education, guarantee safety and security, and create pathways for future opportunities.

Later, collector presented the awards and commendation certificates to the best tableaus and best employees from various departments.

Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Mayor Gan-gada Sujatha, Joint Collector R Gopalakrishna, family members of the freedom fighters, of-ficials, and public participated in the celebrations.

The district SP, AR Damodar unfurled the national flag at the district police office and said that many intellectuals took the strain to give shape to the constitution and advised the po-lice personnel to strive for the protection and implementation of the constitution with com-mitment.

District Judge A Bharathi unfurled the flag at the District Court Complex and advised every-one to know the laws and their responsibilities.

At the Republic Day celebrations held at the Ongole Municipal Corporation, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, mayor Gangada Sujatha, commissioner Dr K Venkateswara Rao, and others also participated.

The Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy unfurled the tricolour at the YSR Congress Party Office in Ongole.

The Telugu Desam Party state vice-president and Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao unfurled the national flag at their party office in Ongole.

The Janasena Party district president Sk Reyaz unfurled the national flag at their party office in Ongole.

At the Republic Day celebrations held at Andhra Kesari University, the vice-chancellor Prof DVR Murthy unfurled the flag and said that by the optimum utilisation of the resources, the country can fare better in the future. He felicitated the silver medal winner in 73 kg Weight Lifting national level tournament, N Mahesh in the presence of the dignitaries.

He announced that the university administrative office would be shifted to the Penamitta Campus in two months. He said that the university has successfully conducted the first se-mester exams for the degree students earlier than the other universities, and validation is also complete.