Ragging may result in emotional trauma: SVIMS Director

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) conducted an awareness programme on anti-ragging at SV Medical College Auditorium on Saturday. It was inaugurated by SVIMS Director-cum- Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar along with other dignitaries.

Addressing the students, Dr Kumar emphasised the severe consequences of ragging, highlighting how ignorance about its impact often leads students to unintentionally cause harm. He stressed that ragging could result in emotional trauma, pushing vulnerable students to extreme actions, including suicide. He reminded attendees that those involved in ragging face legal repercussions.

Head of the Psychiatry department at Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Chittoor Dr T P Sudhakar spoke about the psychological toll of ragging, explaining how it leads to stress and sometimes suicidal tendencies among students. He appealed to everyone to actively avoid ragging and foster a supportive environment instead.

Former judge Achyuta Parthasaradhi pointed out that ragging can have lifelong consequences, including disqualification from employment opportunities. He encouraged students to report incidents to the anti-ragging toll-free number 1800 180 5522 and warned that such cases often result in non-bailable offenses. Tirupati West Police Station SI MV Anil Kumar shared emergency contact numbers, 100 and 112, for reporting ragging incidents and emergencies. SVIMS Registrar Dr Aparna R Bitla and principals of SPMC-W Dr Usha Kalawat, Dr K Madhavi (Physiotherapy) and Dr Sudha Rani (Nursing colleges) were also present.