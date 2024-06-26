  • Menu
Rahul is trying to bury dark history of Congress: Dinakar

BJP state official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar
BJP state official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar 

Reminds Emergency and subversion of people's mandate in many states by imposing President's rule by the Cong govts for decades

Vijayawada: BJP Andhra Pradesh chief official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said AICC leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is trying to bury the history of the Congress party’s bad deeds pertaining the dark days of Emergency, which restrained the fundamental rights of citizens of our country that flow naturally from the Constitution.

He responded to the holding of short Indian Constitution copy in Lok Sabha by Rahul Gandhi. Dinakar in a press release alleged that Congress has misused the power and amended the Constitution to impose President rule in states. He recalled that Emergency was declared in the country 50 years ago suppressing the rights of the people and muzzling the voice of media.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that Congress had infringed the rights of the state governments against to the federal structure as enshrined in the Constitution by imposing Article 356 and many other constitutional violations. He alleged that Congress misused the powers and used Article 356 to destabilise the state governments for many decades.

In addition, the Congress had changed the basic structure of Constitution to include the word ‘Secular’ by amending Article 42, but it has been indulging in religion-based appeasement politics in contrary to this amendment.

