Railway Board gives nod for survey of two new superfast railway lines in AP, Telangana

The Railway Board has approved the necessary survey for two new super fast railway lines to further strengthen the connectivity of the two states. The Railway Board has written to the South Central Railway agreeing to conduct survey for the first railway line between Visakhapatnam - Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and Shamshabad in Telangana and the second railway line between Visakhapatnam - Vijayawada - Kurnool.



The technical feasibility required to undertake the super fast railway project on these routes will be determined through this survey. After the survey, the project will be taken forward. Regarding these railway lines, Union Minister Kishan Reddy has met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav several times and submitted letters explaining about the benefit to Telugu states through this superfast railway line. In this background, the Railway Board has recently decided to survey the super fast railway lines in these two routes. The Center announced this decision on the occasion of Telangana statehood day.

Together, these two railway lines will carry out the necessary survey for the construction of the railway line along the 942 km route (to travel at a maximum speed of 220 kmph). This survey will be completed in 6 months. The Center has taken this decision as a part of the programs undertaken by the Central Government to improve the connectivity of the Telugu states, which is providing all kinds of assistance for development.