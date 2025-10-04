  • Menu
Railways approves six-lane road-over-bridge near Mangalagiri

Vijayawada: The ministry of Railways has approved the construction of a six-lane road over bridge (ROB) between Mangalagiri and Krishna Canal stations...

Vijayawada: The ministry of Railways has approved the construction of a six-lane road over bridge (ROB) between Mangalagiri and Krishna Canal stations at an estimated cost of Rs 112 crore. The proposed ROB will come up on the E-13 extension road, which connects Amaravati, the state capital, with National Highway-16. The project will be executed fully at the cost of Railways. The location is considered strategic as NH-16 links Amaravati with the busy Chennai–Howrah railway line that passes through Vijayawada. Initially planned as a four-lane structure, the state government proposed a six-lane bridge keeping in view future traffic requirements.

The Railway Ministry has now given its nod to the revised plan.

Preliminary works such as design approvals and preparation of general drawings will be completed soon before the project enters the tendering stage. Officials said the ROB would significantly ease vehicular movement towards the capital region, prevent traffic halts at railway crossings, and ensure greater safety for both road users and rail operations.

