Rain dampens firecracker sales

Vijayawada: The Diwali crackers business in Vijayawada has been unsatisfactory this year compared to previous seasons, with continuous rains further dampening sales. Traders said that despite offering heavy discounts of up to 80–90% on family packs, customer turnout has been poor.

Several fireworks stalls have been set up at Ghantasala Music College grounds, Satyanarayanapuram, Iron Market Yard, Bhavanipuram, and Vazra Ground in Brindavan Colony. In addition, many small traders have established temporary stalls across different parts of the city.

However, heavy rain on Saturday night followed by persistent showers on Sunday severely affected footfall at these locations. Shop owners expressed disappointment, stating that even the festive weekend failed to bring expected crowds.

A trader at the Ghantasala Music College fireworks market said that while prices were slashed significantly to attract buyers, most people preferred to stay indoors due to the weather. Others noted that rising awareness about eco-friendly celebrations and restrictions on high-decibel fireworks have also contributed to the decline in sales.

Fireworks sellers hope for a change in weather on the day of Diwali, Monday to recover from the slowdown and avoid further financial losses.