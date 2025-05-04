Rains create havoc in AP, to continue for three days

A sudden change in weather has wreaked havoc across various districts in Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds affecting daily life. In Krishna district, residents faced a stark contrast to the extreme heat and humidity they had endured for three days, as dark clouds rolled in over the Gannavaram highway area. The torrential downpour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, prompted authorities to cut power supply in numerous areas, leading to traffic disruptions caused by fallen hoardings and trees, particularly in Kankipadu. Low-lying areas experienced flooding, resulting in power outages across the mandal.

While the rain has provided relief to many from the oppressive humidity, mango farmers are left anxious as the strong winds pose a serious threat. Following significant losses in April due to similar weather conditions, farmers are fearing further damage, particularly with large stocks of corn accumulating in Mylavaram market yard.

In adjacent Eluru district, the skies darkened under heavy rain and strong winds, causing traffic chaos due to waterlogged roads. Fortunately, Sunday’s holiday provided some respite for employees caught in the storm. Heavy rain also swept across the Konaseema district, with significant damage reported to horticultural crops such as mangoes. Unexpectedly dark skies forced motorists to turn on headlights even in mid-day.

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority has issued warnings indicating that these mixed weather conditions will persist for two more days. Forecasts predict light to moderate rain, along with thundershowers, across numerous regions including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and both Godavari districts, among others. Authorities have cautioned residents against seeking shelter under trees during thunderstorms to ensure safety.