Rains expose loopholes in drain system in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Low pressure rains are exposing loopholes of drainage system in Srikakulam. As a result, rain water stagnated on the roads at Illisupuram, RTC Complex area, Krishna Park area, One-way traffic road, Peddapadu road, Mahalaxmi Nagar Colony, Balaga and other areas in Srikakulam.

Sanitary wing of Srikakulam Municipal Corporation, Public health department and roads and buildings (R&B) departments should maintain drainage system in and around Srikakulam district.

Residents, owners of hotels, petty vendors and foot path traders are dumping garbage indiscriminately into the drains. SMC sanitary wing, public health department officials previously created awareness among residents and also warned people not to dump garbage into drains. Removal of garbage from the drains has also being neglected.

As a result, discharge of rain water was affected and water stagnated on roads which is causing trouble to people. "We have organised awareness drive to prevent dumping of garbage into drains but people did not learn anything and now we will adopt penalisation methods to prevent dumping of garbage," said SMC commissioner, Ch Obuleshu.