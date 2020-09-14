Rains wreak havoc in Kadapa

Kadapa: Following wide spread occurrence of rains, the streams, lakes, tanks and ponds were brimming with floodwaters in the district. The district recorded 90 mm average rainfall in the last couple of days. Vehicular traffic disrupted for 16 villages in Kamalapuram mandal following overflowing of tanks on the road. According to the sources, crops in about 400 acres were submerged in the floodwaters in Rayachoti, Jammalamadugu, Proddaturu, Pulivendula and Badvel mandals in the district.



Following heavy rains in Kurnool district, the Kundu river, a tributary of river Penna, is flowing at dangerous level and vehicular traffic was disrupted to several areas in the district. Officials let 30,000 cusecs of water into Penna river keeping view of surrounding submerged villages. Gandikota Reservoir has received heavy inflow of flood waters 12.36 tmcft of Krishna waters and the officials released 14,000 cusecs of water into Mylavaram dam to avoid inundation of submerged villages including Tallaproddaturu in Kondapuram mandal. As 82,000 cusecs of water receiving at Adinimmayapalle anicut, the officials discharging water into down streams. Officials warned the people not to venture into streams until water level recedes from dangerous levels.

Damaged crops in the district







