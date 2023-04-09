Rajadhani express train escapes danger after loco pilot notices smoke from wheels at Kavali

Rajdhani Express narrowly escaped a major accident as the vigilant loco pilot notices that the smoke emanated from the wheels of the train near Kavali of Nellore. With this, the train was immediately stopped at Kavali railway station.



According to the details, when the Rajdhani Express arrived at the Vali railway station on Sunday morning, smoke came from the wheels at the B-5 bogie. The loco pilot noticed it and immediately stopped the train. Passengers heaved in a sigh of relief after the officials took precautionary measures.



After minor repairs, the train left half an hour later. Rajdhani Express was going from Nizamuddin to Chennai when an incident took place near Kavali.

