Rajahmundry: Awareness prog on entrepreneurship opportunities held

Rajamahendravaram: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI), Rajahmundry organised an awareness programme on ‘Entrepreneurship Opportunities in Coastal Areas of Andhra Pradesh’ on Wednesday. Dr M Sheshu Madhav, Director, ICAR-CTRI welcomed the participants and briefed the importance of the programme organised by the Institute Technology Management Unit (ITMU).

In his presidential address, Dr Sheshu Madhav mentioned the institute’s transformation stages. He said that in addition to Tobacco, the institute is focussing on Turmeric, Chillies, Ashwagandha and Castor. He informed that they are focussing on commercial agriculture through value addition and linkages with collaborative institutions.

He said CTRI commercialised and licensed technologies like topping tools, poly tray pressing machines and Tobacco bale pressing machines. Further, ICAR-CTRI exchanged an MoU with Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) to encourage natural farming practices.

Experts gave their presentations on value addition in palms, entrepreneurial opportunities in floriculture, tobacco commercialised technologies, and value addition options in Chillies and Turmeric. An interaction session was organised with entrepreneurs in agriculture and allied sectors.

Dr H Ravisankhar, Principal Scientist and Nodal Officer, ITMU; Dr VSGR Naidu, Head, KVK, Kalavacharla; Dr DVS Raju, Principal Scientist and Head, ICAR-Directorate of Floriculture Research; Vemagiri, Andhra Pradesh community-based Natural Farming District Project Manager B Thatha Rao, Dr PC Vengaiah, Senior Scientist (Food Science & Technology) and others participated in the programme.