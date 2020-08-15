Rajamahendravaram: 1st warning issued at Cotton Barrage with flood level in Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: First warning was issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage with flood level in Godavari at 11.75 feet and second warning would also be issued at 13.75 feet Saturday night.

As much as 11 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged into the sea from the barrage and 175 gates of Dowlesaram, Ryali, Maddur and Vijjeswaram arms have been lifted to a height of two metre. Due to heavy inflows from Sabari and Indravathi, tributories of River Godavari, the officials alerted the people in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, many lanka (island) areas in Konaseema are submerged in floodwater. Several tribal habitations in the agency area also marooned in flood water and the officials are shifting the tribals to safe places. The floodwater also entered into famous Gandi Posamma temple. Floodwater is overflowing from spillway and spill channel of Polavaram project.

In Rajamahendravaram, all the bathing ghats were closed. According to an official of flood control room, flood situation is being monitored from time to time by senior officials.

The water level is expected to rise further by Saturday night and the barrage gates will be lifted from the existing two metre based on the situation. Control rooms have also been arranged at all divisional offices in the district.