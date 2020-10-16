X
X
Rajamahendravaram: 20 MPs from AP nominated to Parliamentary Friendship Group

They will visit the respective countries to study the culture and policies and submit their recommendations to the Union govt

Rajamahendravaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated 20 MPs from Andhra Pradesh as members of Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) to 14 countries.

As part of PFG, the MPs will study the tradition, culture along with policies relating to industry, education, agriculture etc of the respective countries.

According to Rajamahendravaram MP and YSRCP Parliamentary Party chief whip

Margani Bharat Ram, the Prime Minister nominated MPs between one and three to each country. They will visit the respective countries and give their recommendations to the government after their study.

The MPs from the state who are appointed to various countries are: Italy-Margani Bharat Ram

(Rajamahendravaram), Gotteti Madhavi and Gorantla Madhav (Hindupur), European Union-Vallabhaneni Balashouri, Finland-M V V Satyanarayana and Adala Prabhakar Reddy, France-Dr B V Satyavathi, Chinta Anuradha (Amalapuram) and Vanga Geetha Viswanadh (Kakinada), Germany-Talari Ranga Rao, Ghana-Dr S Sanjeeva Kumar, Greece-Magunta Srinivasula Reddy, Holland-P Brahmanda Reddy, Hungary-Y S Avinash Reddy, Indonesia-Bellana Chandra Sekhar, Japan-Laavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and P V Midhun Reddy, Lativa-Kota Sridhar, Kazakhstan-N Reddappa and Kyrgyzstan-Nandigam Suresh.

