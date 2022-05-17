Rajamahendravaram: Address Spandana pleas on priority basis, officials were told by Joint Collector Ch Sridhar

Rajamahendravaram: Joint Collector Ch Sridhar said the officials have received 143 petitions during Spandana programme held at the district collectorate here on Monday.

He directed the officials to address the problems of people on priority basis. Better civic services are being provided to the people through the village/ward secretariat system, he informed. People can lodge complaints at the village/ward secretariat, revenue division and mandal offices also, he informed.

DRO A Subba Rao, DMHO Dr Swarnalatha, DHO B Tarachand, CPO P Ramu, DM Civil Supplies K Tulsi, and DSO P Prasadarao participated.

Meanwhile, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation officials received 14 complaints during Spandana programme.

Deputy Commissioner G Sambasiva Rao, Superintending Engineer G Pandurangarao, Executive Engineer Narasimha Rao, Chief Planning Officer J Suraj and MHO Dr A Vinutna participated.