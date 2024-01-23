Rajamahendravaram: Agriculture Department Officers Association diary released

Rajamahendravaram: The district collector of East Godavari, Dr K Madhavi Latha, released the Agriculture Department Officers Association diary and the book of 100 recipes with small grains here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, collector said that various food items with nutritional value can be prepared from millet (small grains).

She said that the year 2023 has been declared the Year of Small Grains by the United Nations and the cultivation area of millets has been increased.

She said that people should include small grains in their diet. Officials want to create awareness about small grain eating habits through a book prepared by East Godavari District Agriculture Department Officers Association, she added. Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, DRO G Narasimhulu, Tourism Department RD V Swamy Naidu, DAO Dr S Madhavrao, Agriculture Department Officers Association District President Dr DV Krishna, Vice-President Dr DK Mallikarjun, Secretary Dr Kamal Raj K, Joint Secretary Dr Raja Rao and Treasurer Dr Ramatulasi were present.