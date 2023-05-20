Rajamahendravaram: Arrangements complete for distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits

Rajamahendravaram : Regional Joint Director of School Education (Zone-2) G Nagamani said arrangements have been made for the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits for this academic year. She visited the storage point at SKVT Government High School in Rajamahendravaram urban on Friday and inspected all the rooms where educational gift kits were stored and expressed satisfaction.

Urban Range Deputy Inspector Dilip Kumar explained to RJD that as per the orders of the government, a committee has been set up to check the quality at mandal-level. Along with RJD, Deputy Education Officer of Rajamahendravaram Division M Tirumala Das, Samagra Shiksha CMO Srinivasa Rao, SKVT Govt High school headmaster MVM Subrahmanyam, CRPs and part-time instructors were present.