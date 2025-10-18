Live
- Telangana ranked 3rd in PM Janman Mission
- MLA’s role in illegal liquor trade alleged
- Delhi traders rejoice as govt clears GST refunds ahead of Diwali
- UP, BSF lead medal tally
- Bhupathi's surrender shows cracks widened within Naxals
- Why this hostility to progress? Lokesh to Jagan
- Crackers' use in Delhi-NCR may rise by 40 pc this Diwali
- Vizag emerging as new IT hub, says Saap chief
- SC voices concern over rising instances of digital arrests in country
- Addanki to get dialysis, ART centres
Rajamahendravaram bags 4th rank in JSJB
Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation has once again earned national recognition, securing fourth place in the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 1.0 rankings for effective water conservation initiatives. The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti announced the rankings for 2024–25, acknowledging cities across India that have excelled in water management and community participation.
According to the rankings, Raipur Municipal Corporation (Chhattisgarh) topped the list, followed by Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Telangana) in second place and Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) in third. Rajamahendravaram stood fourth at the national level.
