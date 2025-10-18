Rajamahendravaram bags 4th rank in JSJB

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation has once again earned national recognition, securing fourth place in the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 1.0 rankings for effective water conservation initiatives. The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti announced the rankings for 2024–25, acknowledging cities across India that have excelled in water management and community participation.

According to the rankings, Raipur Municipal Corporation (Chhattisgarh) topped the list, followed by Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Telangana) in second place and Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) in third. Rajamahendravaram stood fourth at the national level.